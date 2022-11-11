Meet The Opponent: Celtics Face the Denver Nuggets

The reigning back-to-back MVP Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets will visit Boston on Friday night for a marquee matchup.

The Nuggets feature a slew of stars, veterans and flamethrowers that collectively make up a top-five offense in the league. Their attack starts with Jokic and his uncanny ability to punish smaller defenders and create favorable looks for teammates. His scoring numbers are down, but he could become the first center to ever average double-digit assists for a season.

The Nuggets rank first in the NBA in three-point shooting percentage (42.0%) and Michael Porter Jr. is largely responsible for their hot start. He is posting career highs in in attempts and percentages, becoming one of nine players averaging at least 40% from downtown on seven attempts per game.

Defending the 3-point line and winning the non-Jokic mintues will be key for the Celtics. Jokic ranks first in the league in net rating. The Nuggets are an astounding 28 points per 100 possessions better with him on the floor, and this weakness from last year has not improved since Jamal Murray and Porter Jr. have returned. Bones Hyland and Bruce Brown have filled in nicely off the bench, but Deandre Jordan remains a liability that the Celtics can exploit.

Tip-off is at 7 p.m. tonight at TD Garden.