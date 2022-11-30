Mega Patriots vs Bills preview and paths to a Patriots upset

Bills beat reporter Matt Parrino makes his show debut to cover where the Patriots offense can attack Buffalo, whether the Pats have a prayer versus Josh Allen, the matchups that should decide Thursday’s game and why the Bills still treat Patriots week differently. Plus, how did Matt survive six feet of snow two weeks ago in Buffalo?

