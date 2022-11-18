Mega Patriots vs Jets preview and are the Pats’ playoff hopes at stake?

The Ringers’ Brian Barrett, AKA The Metric Man, makes his show debut to discuss the Patriots’ biggest game of the season, whether the team’s postseason hopes are at stake Sunday and run down Pats-Jets memory lane before making a final game prediction.

You can also listen and Subscribe to Pats Interference on iTunes, Spotify, Stitcher, and at CLNSMedia.com every Tuesday!

READ all of Andrew’s work at https://www.bostonherald.com/author/andrew-callahan/

TIMESTAMPS:

0:00 Intro

4:00 3 favorite Patriots stats

12:20 Pats-Jets memory lane

21:50 Patriots vs Jets Preview

28:34 Must win game for New England?

37:58 3 matchups, 2 keys & 1 extra point

56:48 Who wins?

The Pats Interference Football Podcast is Powered By BetOnline.Ag. Use promo code: CLNS50 for a 50% Welcome Bonus On Your First Deposit!