Michael Jordan’s Philosophy During Bird Magic Era

Part of being a sports fan is the license to debate who the goat is. Many say Bill Russell, some say Kareem, Wilt or LeBron, most say Michael Jordan…

In this interview, Roy Firestone works his magic to get “his airness” to open up on many topics, including his relationship status which, at the time of interview, Jordan was dating yet had women sending him their resume for dates. Haha. Only in the early 90’s..

Roy Firestone touches a wound still to raw for Jordan. He presses MJ about his relationships with Larry Bird and Magic Johnson and why in 1985 he was “frozen out” of the All Star game. Isiah Thomas was gently touched by Jordan who at this age was much less frank.

Jordan is very candid in his reply. The basketball legend said that he understood the veteran duo’s “jealousy” at the ease of his success, stating he didn’t have to “pay dues” the way Bird, Johnson and Thomas had before him.

Far be it for me to dispute the G.O.A.T., but I must take exception to that statement. Though it may have seemed then like Jordan had to climb up the ranks to reach the status of that era’s superstars but having seen how the NBA has evolved, Jordan paid over 7 years of “dues” by continuing to loss in sweeps and blowouts to his rivals before finally having the appropriate teammates put along side him.

Jordan didn’t partner with Isiah or Magic to construct a player manipulates dynasty. Jordan patiently waited in Chicago. He didn’t demand a trade nor exercise his rights via loopholes in the infantile NBA free agency of the period.

Michael Jordan waited. He amassed a huge grocery bag of personal individual awards and records. He put the league on notice that he was now the player to beat.

The late 80’s began the Bulls ascent to dominance, Starting with the drafting of a risky defensive minded player in Scotty Pippen.

Jordan would take the losses of his early career as lessons to apply to the rosters being crafted by the Bulls front office. The players now were on the Bulls that best fit His Airness style of play and fire for winning at all costs.

6 championships on the 1990’s, first coming in Jordan’s 7th season with the Bulls.

The rest is history.

