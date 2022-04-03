Mike Gorman Wants to Continue Commentating for a ‘Couple Years’

Play-by-play announcer for the Celtics since 1981, Mike Gorman joined Celtics Beat to discuss Boston’s rafters and his potential retirement. Following Kevin Garnett’s jersey retirement ceremony, Mike Gorman, Adam Kauffman and Evan Valenti discussed who will be recognized next in Celtics history… Danny Ainge? Marcus Smart? Mike Gorman himself? Also, how much longer does Mike Gorman have left as Celtics play-by-play?

“If you were to try to pin me down, I’d say two years,” Gorman said on Celtics Beat. “I don’t know how much I want to go on the road, so I’m going to have that discussion with both the Celtics and stuff, but if we can reach some sort of agreement there, I would say a couple years.”

Full podcast: https://youtu.be/sa4DY3fSYO8

