Patriots LG Mike Onwenu Activated Off COVID-19 List

Patriots News Update for 10/14/21
CLNS Media

The Patriots activated LG Mike Onwenu from the Covid-19 reserve list on Thursday.

The injury report on Thursday did include RG Shaq Mason (abdomen) & RB Damien Harris (ribs) but they were upgraded to limited participation.

OT Justin Herron (back) and CB Shaun Wade (concussion) did not participate while LT Isaiah Wynn remains on the COVID-19 list.

