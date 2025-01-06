Mike Vrabel to Patriots Seems Inevitable

FOXBORO — Following the firing of Jerod Mayo, the Patriots could be considering Mike Vrabel as their next head coach. Vrabel—a Patriots Hall of Famer and Super Bowl champion—could be the perfect fit. CLNS Media’s Taylor Kyles and SI’s Mike Kadlick discuss why Vrabel is an ideal candidate to lead the Patriots forward.

