More Positives or Negatives From Win Over Texans?

In this episode of Patriots Beat, Evan Lazar and Alex Barth recap the Patriots’ comeback win over the Texans in Week 5.

Rookie QB Mac Jones led his first NFL comeback when with a 25-22 win over the Houston in Week 5. New England improved to 2-3 and will play the 4-1 Dallas Cowboys in Week 6.

Lazar and Barth debate rookie quarterback Mac Jones’s start to his NFL career and if the criticism of the Pats rookie is fair. Plus, they discuss if New England’s backups along the offensive line earned more playing time, linebacker Dont’a Hightower’s strong returning to form, and how the Pats fix their issues in the secondary before facing Dak Prescott and the Cowboys.

You can also listen and Subscribe to the Patriots Beat Podcast on iTunes, Spotify, Stitcher, and at CLNSMedia.com as every Tuesday and Friday as Patriots Insider Evan Lazar is joined by his co-host, 98.5 The Sports Hub writer and former CLNS Media colleague Alex Barth for the Patriots Beat Podcast!

SUBSCRIBE TO OUR PATRIOTS YOUTUBE!

Follow Evan & Alex on Twitter!

Patriots Beat is powered by BetOnline.ag. Sign up with the promo code CLNS50 to receive a 50% welcome bonus on your first deposit!