Where do Celtics Rank in NBA’s Eastern Conference?

Bob Ryan & Jeff Goodman discuss Andrew Wiggins’ major decision; what it could mean for Kyrie Irving and the NBA and debate which underrated teams in the Eastern Conference will thrive this year and where the Boston Celtics rank among the top teams in the conference.

1:14: Why October is the best month of the year

2:46: Tom Brady vs Mac Jones

6:07: Andrew Wiggins unwillingly vaccinated

11:17: Potential suitors for Ben Simmons

13:31: Who’s the favorite to win the Eastern Conference?

18:00: Don’t sleep on the Miami Heat

25:04: Derrick Rose empowers Kemba Walker & the Knicks

30:05: Julius Randle’s emergence heading into 2021-22

34:33: Where do the Bulls fit in the Eastern Conference?

36:30: Is Ime Udoka the biggest question mark for the Celtics?

