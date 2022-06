Seven Time NBA World Champion, Mr. Big Shot Bob Himself, Robert Horry joins the show to talk he NBA Finals with our very own Drew Butler. Which teams wins the series? Who wins the Finals MVP? Robert lets us know his expert opinion, after all the man did win 7 rings.

