NBA Honors Bill Russell + Jaylen Brown Reacts to Durant Rumors

Max & Josue discuss Bill Russell’s legacy & impact on the NBA while celebrating Russell’s life and career.

They also speculate how Jaylen Brown is responding to the reports surrounding Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets.

