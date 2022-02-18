Subscribe
Betting

NBA Skills Challenge, Three-Point Contest, and Dunk Contest Betting Previews & Predictions

Who will win the NBA All-Star Weekend competitions on Saturday?
Mike KadlickBy 5 Mins Read

I don’t care what anybody says – NBA All-Star Weekend is fun. The association does a phenomenal job year after year to distribute a solid product that’s exciting for every demographic of basketball fans.

Sure, it’s being held in Cleveland this year – which might not be the best place for it, but the stars will still come out and put on a show. Stay tuned later in the week for my preview of Sunday’s game.

There are also events on Saturday – the Skills Challenge, Three-Point Contest, and Dunk Contest – that you can bet on using our exclusive wagering partner BetOnline.ag. Here are the odds for all three competitions and my picks for each:

Popular now
Richard Seymour Named To Pro Football Hall Of Fame Class Of 2022

Skills Challenge – Odds to Win

Team Rookies (Barnes/Cunningham/Giddey)   -155

Team Cavs (Garland/Allen/E. Mobley)               +375

Team Antetokounmpo                                             +375

“Team Rookies” is the heavy favorite here at -155, which makes sense as they are easily the most gifted team. According to NBA.com, the Skills Challenge will be under a new format, where, “three teams of three players will participate in a four-round competition that tests shooting, passing and dribbling ability.” This could certainly bode well for Barnes, Cunningham and Giddey.

The Cavaliers are the most surprise team in the NBA this season, and the “Team Cavs” members have been a major part of it. Rookie Evan Mobley has came on the scene from USC and is averaging 14.9 points and 8.1 rebounds for Cleveland. Darius Garland is a first time All-Star this season averaging 20.3 points, and Jarrett Allen is putting up 16 and 11. They have a young promising squad with a bright future.

The most exciting team in the competition though is, obviously, “Team Antetokounmpo”. The most athletic player in the NBA, the Greek Freak, and his brothers will take on the other two teams on Saturday, and they seem like a great value pick at +375. I’d also rather not bet the favorite at -155, so Team Antetokounmpo it is.

The pick: Team Antetokounmpo +375

Three-Point Challenge – Odds to Win

Fred VanVleet                     +400

Trae Young                           +425

Patty Mills                            +425

Luke Kennard                      +550

Desmond Bane                    +600

Zach Lavine                          +750

CJ McCollum                      +1000

Karl-Anthony Towns         +1400

It’ll be hard to beat last year’s three-point contest when Steph Curry, the greatest shooter in NBA history, took the crown home in Chicago.

However – this year can come pretty close with the likes of Trae Young, CJ McCollum, Fred VanVleet, and Luke Kennard throwing up shots.

Toronto’s VanVleet is having a career year this season, specifically from behind the arc. He is second in the league in three-pointers made with 201, only trailing Steph Curry, and is averaging a career high in points per game at 21.6. He is BetOnline’s leader in the clubhouse with +400 odds to win.

I like to bet on star power in big moments, and Atlanta’s Trae Young has that. Young is averaging his highest three-point percentage of his career in 2021-22 at 38%, and known to ball when he has to. I think the NBA’s fifth highest scorer takes the trophy home.

The pick: Trae Young +425

Dunk Contest – Odds to Win

Jalen Green                              +140

Obi Toppin                               +200

Cole Anthony                            +350

Juan Toscano-Anderson        +550

The “star power” I alluded to above in nowhere to be found in this year’s Dunk Contest. Remember when guys like Aaron Gordon, Blake Griffin, Dwight Howard and Nate Robinson would compete? Those were the days…

But, I digress. I’m sure Jalen Green, Obi Toppin, Cole Anthony, and JTA will be able to give us something to root for on Saturday night.

My pick here is Jalen Green. He’s the favorite at +140 and I think he has the athletic ability to pop off over the other guys competing. Take the Rockets rookie.

The pick: Jalen Green +140

Make sure to follow Mike on Twitter @mikekadlick, and follow @CelticsCLNS for the latest up-to-date Celtics news!

Also, be sure to check out our new sports betting Twitter account @CLNSBetting for all the latest odds and content from CLNS Media.

Use code CLNS50 for 50% off your first deposit at Betonline.ag.

Share.

Mike is from Dedham, Massachusetts and recently earned his Master's degree at Boston University. He covers sports betting and the Patriots for CLNS.

Related Posts

Comments are closed.