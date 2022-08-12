Nets Should be Begging Celtics to Make a Deal for Durant

Ian Thomsen is a former writer for Sports Illustrated and NBA.com. Ian joins the show to break down why Boston should be more patient in trading for Kevin Durant. Twitter: @IanThomsen
3:17 Kevin Durant is probably getting traded
11:31 Jaylen Brown is the best player in any reported deal
21:23 Can you trust Durant?
28:28 Boston is the perfect place for KD
35:02 Depth will be the Celtics biggest strengths
Available on iTunes and Stitcher on Thursday, August 11th, 2022.