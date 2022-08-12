Nets Should be Begging Celtics to Make a Deal for Durant

3:17 Kevin Durant is probably getting traded

11:31 Jaylen Brown is the best player in any reported deal

21:23 Can you trust Durant?

28:28 Boston is the perfect place for KD

35:02 Depth will be the Celtics biggest strengths

Available on iTunes and Stitcher on Thursday, August 11th, 2022. Celtics Beat is powered by BetOnline.AG! Go to BetOnline.AG today and use the promo code CLNS50 for a 50% bonus on your next deposit!