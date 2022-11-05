NFL & College Football Breakdowns, Breeder’s Cup and More! | BetOnline All Access

Things are heating up in College Football and in the NFL and we’ve got our crew of football experts to break it down. Gabe Ikard joins Drew Butler to go over their predictions in this week’s top matchups in College Football. Then, Drew will be joined by Jonathan Casillas and Anthony Becht to go over week 9 in the NFL. But first, our host Ally Melendez will go over with us the Breeder’s Cup 2022 odds, Jake Paul’s next opponent, and NBA futures odds.

Go to BetOnline.ag and Use Promo Code: CLNS50 for a 50% Welcome Bonus On Your First Deposit!