NFL Draft Offensive Overview

On this episode of the Greg Bedard Patriots Podcast w/ Nick Cattles, Greg welcomes back BSJ draft analyst Kevin Field to discuss offensive prospects in this year’s NFL draft.

The Greg Bedard Patriots Podcast w/ Nick Cattles is brought to you by BetOnline. Go to BetOnline.ag and use Promo Code: CLNS50 for a 50% Welcome Bonus On Your First Deposit!

Check us out over at www.bostonsportsjournal.com, for 39.99 on our annual plan. Not only do you get top-notch analysis of all the Boston pro sports, but if you’re a Patriots junkie — and if you’re listening to this podcast, you are — then a membership at BSJ gives you access to a ton of video analysis Bedard does on the coaches film, and direct access to him in weekly chats.

TIMESTAMPS:

0:00 Intro

3:15 Offensive overview of the draft + Where’s the talent and how deep is it?

7:05 Offensive Line

25:05 Wide Receivers

41:25 Running backs/3rd Down Backs

45:20 QB prospect for Patriots?

50:00 BSJ Member Question: Why are the Pats so bad at drafting WRs?