Subscribe
Greg Bedard's Patriots Podcast

NFL Draft Overview

CLNS MediaBy 1 Min Read

On this episode of the Greg Bedard Patriots Podcast w/ Nick Cattles, Greg welcomes BSJ NFL draft analyst Kevin Field to preview the NFL Draft and discuss what approach the Patriots could take.

The Greg Bedard Patriots Podcast w/ Nick Cattles is brought to you by BetOnline. Go to BetOnline.ag and use Promo Code: CLNS50 for a 50% Welcome Bonus On Your First Deposit!

Check us out over at www.bostonsportsjournal.com, for 39.99 on our annual plan. Not only do you get top-notch analysis of all the Boston pro sports, but if you’re a Patriots junkie — and if you’re listening to this podcast, you are — then a membership at BSJ gives you access to a ton of video analysis Bedard does on the coaches film, and direct access to him in weekly chats.

0:00 Welcome Kevin Field

6:20 Kevin’s Patriots Mock Drafts

8:20 Why are the Patriots likely to trade down?

13:55 Could the Patriots trade up?

30:55 Who could the Patriots take at 21?

Popular now
Celtics Need to Resolve Players’ Vaccination Status Before It’s Too Late

40:30 Field’s Mock Draft Overview

57:10 BSJ member question of the day

Post Views: 2
Share.

CLNS Media Network is your destination for everything sports. With some of the top writers in Boston sports, we keep you up to date with an insider scoop.

Related Posts

Comments are closed.