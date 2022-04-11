NFL Draft Overview

On this episode of the Greg Bedard Patriots Podcast w/ Nick Cattles, Greg welcomes BSJ NFL draft analyst Kevin Field to preview the NFL Draft and discuss what approach the Patriots could take.

0:00 Welcome Kevin Field

6:20 Kevin’s Patriots Mock Drafts

8:20 Why are the Patriots likely to trade down?

13:55 Could the Patriots trade up?

30:55 Who could the Patriots take at 21?

40:30 Field’s Mock Draft Overview

57:10 BSJ member question of the day