NFL Draft Overview

On this episode of the Greg Bedard Patriots Podcast w/ Nick Cattles, Greg welcomes BSJ NFL draft analyst Kevin Field to preview the NFL Draft and discuss what approach the Patriots could take.
The Greg Bedard Patriots Podcast w/ Nick Cattles is brought to you by BetOnline. Go to BetOnline.ag and use Promo Code: CLNS50 for a 50% Welcome Bonus On Your First Deposit!
Check us out over at www.bostonsportsjournal.com, for 39.99 on our annual plan. Not only do you get top-notch analysis of all the Boston pro sports, but if you’re a Patriots junkie — and if you’re listening to this podcast, you are — then a membership at BSJ gives you access to a ton of video analysis Bedard does on the coaches film, and direct access to him in weekly chats.
0:00 Welcome Kevin Field
6:20 Kevin’s Patriots Mock Drafts
8:20 Why are the Patriots likely to trade down?
13:55 Could the Patriots trade up?
30:55 Who could the Patriots take at 21?
40:30 Field’s Mock Draft Overview
57:10 BSJ member question of the day