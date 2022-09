The NFL is back this weekend and we’ve got our football experts Anthony Becht and Jonathan Casillas to drop in and give us their predictions for some of the weekend’s most tasty matchups. Also Gabe Ikard returns to give us his picks for some of the top matchups in Week 2 of College Football.

The CLNS Media Network is Powered by BetOnline.ag, Use Promo Code: CLNS50 for a 50% Welcome Bonus On Your First Deposit!