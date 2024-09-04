NFL Playoff Predictions and Super Bowl Picks

Mike Giardi and Will Parkinson bring you the final preseason playoff picks before the NFL kicks off on Thursday night! Tune in for the sleepers, the busts, and everything in between as the guys lock in their 2024 winners.
0:00 – Intro
1:00 – NFL Regular Season
4:00 – Chiefs vs Ravens
6:32 – Chiefs pressure discussion
8:20 – Chiefs offensive strategy
10:26 – Derrick Henry’s potential
12:18 – Henry’s performance expectations
14:38 – Importance of home field
19:53 – AFC Championship prediction
22:42 – Wild Card predictions
24:50 – Chiefs vs Jets matchup
30:09 – Atlanta winning NFC South
34:34 – Playoff predictions
38:30 – Comeback Player of the Year
40:02 – Coach of the Year
41:40 – Jayden Daniels argument
44:46 – Defensive Player of the Year
47:06 – Offensive Player of the Year
48:55 – CeeDee Lamb prediction
52:25 – Stafford bold prediction
