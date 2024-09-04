NFL Playoff Predictions and Super Bowl Picks

Mike Giardi and Will Parkinson bring you the final preseason playoff picks before the NFL kicks off on Thursday night! Tune in for the sleepers, the busts, and everything in between as the guys lock in their 2024 winners.

0:00 – Intro

1:00 – NFL Regular Season

4:00 – Chiefs vs Ravens

6:32 – Chiefs pressure discussion

8:20 – Chiefs offensive strategy

10:26 – Derrick Henry’s potential

12:18 – Henry’s performance expectations

14:38 – Importance of home field

19:53 – AFC Championship prediction

22:42 – Wild Card predictions

24:50 – Chiefs vs Jets matchup

30:09 – Atlanta winning NFC South

34:34 – Playoff predictions

38:30 – Comeback Player of the Year

40:02 – Coach of the Year

41:40 – Jayden Daniels argument

44:46 – Defensive Player of the Year

47:06 – Offensive Player of the Year

48:55 – CeeDee Lamb prediction

52:25 – Stafford bold prediction

