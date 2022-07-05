NFL power rankings, where do Patriots fit?

On this episode of the Greg Bedard Patriots Podcast w/ Nick Cattles, Greg and Nick discuss their NFL power rankings and where the Patriots fit in.

The Greg Bedard Patriots Podcast w/ Nick Cattles is brought to you by BetOnline. Go to BetOnline.ag and use Promo Code: CLNS50 for a 50% Welcome Bonus On Your First Deposit!

Check us out over at www.bostonsportsjournal.com, for 39.99 on our annual plan. Not only do you get top-notch analysis of all the Boston pro sports, but if you’re a Patriots junkie — and if you’re listening to this podcast, you are — then a membership at BSJ gives you access to a ton of video analysis Bedard does on the coaches film, and direct access to him in weekly chats.

TIMESTAMPS:

0:00 Where do the Patriots rank?

4:30 Bedard’s Top 5

21:12 Bedard’s #1 Team in the NFL

31:40 Celtics in Cattle’s Corner

42:25 Bruins Talk Cattle’s Corner

47:43 BSJ Member Question: Why not question Bills loss of Brian Daboll but mention the Patriots’ loss of Josh McDaniels?