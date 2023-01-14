NFL Sunday Super Wild Card Weekend – Betting Odds, Previews, and Predictions

Following up Super Wild Card Saturday is Super Wild Card Sunday – and this one is filled with three A+ games to cap off the weekend.

The Tua-less Dolphins head to Orchard Park to take on the highly motivated Bills, the Giants are off to Minnesota to take on Justin Jefferson and the Vikings, and the Ravens and the Bengals will face off for the second week in a row in Cincinnati.

Dolphins @ Bills – 1:05pm

Odds

Spread: Bills -13.5

Moneyline: Bills -850/Dolphins +615

Total: O/U 43.5

Preview & Pick

The Dolphins head to Orchard Park this weekend having just backed into the postseason with an 11-6 win over the Jets and a Patriots loss. However, they head into the playoffs without a quarterback.

Tua Tagovailoa is out again with a concussion, Teddy Bridgewater is out with a pinky, and Skylar Thompson will start for Miami for the second week in a row.

As for the Bills, they’ll continue to play with Damar Hamlin in their hearts, and keep pushing for that Super Bowl that Josh Allen feels like he’ll inevitably win. I expect this to be an absolute blowout, as you’ll see below in my score prediction. Bills by 28.

Prediction: Bills 31 – Dolphins 3

Side: Bills -13.5

Total: UNDER 43.5

Giants @ Vikings – 4:40pm

Odds

Spread: Vikings -3

Moneyline: Vikings -155/Giants +135

Total: O/U 48

Preview & Pick

Loosely nicknamed “The Fraud Bowl”, the matchup between the Vikings and Giants this weekend pins two teams together that feel like they shouldn’t be here.

The Vikings finished this season 13-4 and with the 3-seed in the NFC Playoffs, but hold onto a negative point differential and a quarterback in Kirk Cousins that’s still hard to trust in big spots.

The Giants, on the other hand, defied the odds in Brian Daboll’s first season and doubled their win total (+1) from 2021. Saquon Barkley returned to elite running back form, and guys like Julian Love and Dexter Lawrence sured up the New York defense.

The Vikings pulling out 13 wins with a -19 point differential proves that they can win close games, and that’s exactly what they’ll do on Sunday afternoon.

Prediction: Vikings 21 – Giants 20

Side: Giants +3

Total: UNDER 48

Ravens @ Bengals – 8:15pm

Odds

Spread: Bengals -8.5

Moneyline: Bengals -415/Ravens +335

Total: O/U 40.5

Preview & Pick

Like the Dolphins, Baltimore is without their starting quarterback as well as Lamar Jackson will miss his sixth straight game with a PCL injury.

The Ravens have been so-so since Jackson’s absence – going 3-3 with Tyler Huntley and Anthony Brown at the helm and getting into the postseason as the AFC’s seventh seed.

They’ll take on the Joe Burrow-led Bengals on Sunday night, who have won their last seven games in dominant fashion. They’re my Super Bowl pick right now (+650 at BetOnline), and they’ll take care of business on Sunday night. Cincy wins and covers -8.5.

Prediction: Bengals 28 – Ravens 17

Side: Bengals -8.5

Total: OVER 40.5

