NFL Week 13 NFC Games to Watch – Betting Previews and Predictions

Commanders (7-5) @ Giants (7-4) – 1:00pm

Odds

Spread: Commanders -2.5

Total: 40.5

Moneyline: Commanders -135/Giants +115

Storylines

Taylor Heinicke and co. proved me wrong last week as I bet against the Commanders and bet the lowly Falcons. It’ll be tough to make the same mistake twice this week, as Washington has now won six of its last seven games.

They’ll travel to the Meadowlands on Sunday to take on the 7-4 Giants, who have impressed so far this season behind Brian Daboll and what looks like a 2018 version of Saquon Barkley. They’ve lost their last two – but have shown that they can compete with anybody with wins against the Titans, Packers, and Ravens.

Prediction & Pick

It’s impossible to pick against Washington right now. Even on the road, they’re bound to win a tight one against the hit-or-miss Giants.

I think Daniel Jones may work some magic at the end as he seemingly always does – but the Commanders win their fourth in a row.

Prediction: Commanders 24 – Giants 21

Side: Commanders -2.5

Total: OVER 40.5

Packers (4-8) @ Bears (3-9) – 1:00pm

Odds

Spread: Packers -4.5

Total: 43.5

Moneyline: Packers -190/Bears +165

Storylines

This is the Packers and Bears second matchup of 2022, with Green Bay taking the first one by a score of 27-10. Since then, the Packers are just 3-7 and have looked like a shell of the team that won the NFC North just a season ago. Aaron Rodgers is on the verge of throwing for double-digit interceptions for the first time since 2010, and they’re two losses away from their first 10+ loss season since 2008.

As for Chicago, they’re 2-8 since their week two loss to Green Bay, but they seem to have found a franchise quarterback in Justin Fields. The Bears unleashed his rushing attack over the last five weeks, as he’s rushed for 60+ yards and 1+ touchdowns in each of their last five games. He also broke Michael Vick’s single-game record for the most rushing yards with 178 against the Dolphins. His passing is slowly improving, but the rushing is what makes him a true threat.

Prediction & Pick

It’ll be much closer than their week two matchup, but there’s just no way an Aaron Rodgers-led team can fall to 4-9… right?

I don’t think so. Fields shines again, but the Packers win a close one on Chicago.

Prediction: Packers 21 – Bears 20

Side: Bears +4.5

Total: UNDER 43.5

Seahawks (6-5) @ Rams (3-8) – 4:05pm

Odds

Spread: Seahawks -7.5

Total: 41

Moneyline: Seahawks -350/Rams +280

Storylines

Imagine if I told you this past February, while Matthew Stafford and Sean McVay were hoisting the Lombardi Trophy, that in 10 months the Rams would be 7.5-point home underdogs against the Russell Wilson-less Seahawks? Well, here we are.

Los Angeles has been a disaster since their 2022 Super Bowl win. They’re 3-8, Stafford has either been hurt or just bad, and star WR Cooper Kupp is likely out for the remainder of the season with an ankle injury.

The Seahawks, meanwhile, have been the polar opposite. Quarterback Geno Smith has been a well-above-average replacement for Russell Wilson, Pete Carroll is having as much fun as he’s ever had, and rookies Kenneth Walker III, Tariq Woolen, and Coby Bryant have brought in a superb youth movement for the once-rebuilding team.

Prediction & Pick

The only crazier thing than the Seahawks being 7.5-point favorites is actually betting them in that spot – so that’s exactly what we’re going to do.

It’s still unknown whether it’ll be Stafford or Bryce Perkins under center, but either way, the LA offense is a disaster. Seattle wins big on the road and sends the Rams further into their Super Bowl hangover.

Prediction: Seahawks 31 – Rams 20

Side: Seahawks -7.5

Total: OVER 41

