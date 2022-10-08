NFL Week 5 & NCAAF Week 6 Expert Predictions | Odds Update for Heisman, NBA & MLB! | BetOnline

In this brand-new edition of BetOnline All Access, we tackle the weekend’s sweet spots in the football betting menu, as we have top ranked matchups across the country in College Football week 6, and some killer matchups for week 5 in the NFL.

BOL’s resident football expert Drew Butler will be joined by Gabe Ikard to discuss their predictions of the top matchups in NCAAF, including the much anticipated Jimbo vs Saint Nick clash in Tuscaloosa. Later, Anthony Becht, former NFL pro and current head coach of the St. Louis BattleHawks of the XFL, and 2x Super Bowl champ Jonathan Casillas break down three exciting games going down for NFL week 5.

But first, Ally Melendez gives us a quick glance on some major odds update happening for the Heisman Trophy winners, NBA odds and the MLB postseason.

Games discussed:

TCU vs Kansas

Ohio State vs Michigan State

Texas A&M vs Alabama

Philadelphia Eagles vs Arizona Cardinals

Cincinnati Bengals vs Los Angeles Rams

Kansas City Chiefs vs Las Vegas Raiders

