NFL Week Nine Games to Watch – Betting Previews and Predictions

A modest week eight of game predictions has me eager, roaring, and ready to give the best possible analysis and picks for this outstanding week nine of NFL football we have coming up.

With that being said, let’s get right into it. Here are my three Games to Watch for this Sunday, with odds from our exclusive wagering partners at BetOnline.ag.

Chargers (4-3) @ Falcons (4-4) – 1:00pm

Odds

Spread: Chargers -3

Total: 49.5

Moneyline: Chargers -153/Falcons +133

Storylines

The LA Chargers are a team that should be much better than what their record says they are. They have a top five quarterback, a surplus of weapons at his disposal, and a defense full of stars and studs.

However, some ridiculous coaching, players not playing up to their potential, and a brutal case of the injury bug have led them to a 4-3 record and the fourth worst point differential in the NFL.

As for the Falcons, though they’re 4-4 they’ve significantly overachieved in 2022. A team that was expected to be at the bottom of the NFL barrel, Atlanta is 7-1 against the spread, has played every game close, and has cemented themselves firmly in the NFC Wild Card race. Quarterback Marcus Mariota, even without a solid offensive play calling surrounding him, has played quality football for the birds.

Prediction & Pick

After a much needed bye week, the Chargers get themselves back on track on Sunday. Sure, Keenan Allen and Mike Williams are both unlikely to play, but I think Justin Herbert gets his mojo back with the likes of Josh Palmer and DeAndre Carter this weekend in Atlanta.

LA wins and covers.

Prediction: Chargers 28 – Falcons 20

Side: Chargers -3

Total: UNDER 49.5

Raiders (2-5) @ Jaguars (2-6) – 1:00pm

Odds

Spread: Raiders -1.5

Total: 47.5

Moneyline: Raiders -127/Jaguars +107

Storylines

Two teams that came into this season with relatively high expectations face off in a battle of last place teams. The Raiders, led by former Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels, had a monster offseason but their regular season has been filled with disappointment. Davante Adams has been hit or miss, Derek Carr has been a shell of himself, and the Vegas defense that looked to have improved has been abysmal.

Their opponent, the Jaguars, started the season 2-1 but have lost five straight games and don’t look to be getting any better. Their run game has improved thanks to them deciding to ride Travis Etienne as the lead back and trade James Robinson, but it hasn’t equated to scoring more points. Jacksonville is averaging just 16.4 PPG over their last five games.

Prediction & Pick

I think this is the week Jacksonville finally gets off the schneid. They have clarity in their RB room, Trevor Lawrence gets another week of NFL practice under his belt, and – most importantly – they’re playing the Raiders.

Jags win outright, and we start to see rumors swirl of Josh McDaniels returning to New England by day’s end.

Prediction: Jaguars 27 – Raiders 24

Side: Jaguars +1.5

Total: OVER 47.5

Titans (5-2) @ Chiefs (5-2) – 8:20pm

Odds

Spread: Chiefs -12.5

Total: 46

Moneyline: Chiefs -625/Titans +485

Storylines

Titans vs. Chiefs is a game that I would call a sneaky upset alert if it was two weeks ago, but with Ryan Tannehill injured and Tennessee relying on rookie Malik Willis this early in his career, this game will be over by halftime.

Willis was… fine, I guess, in his debut. They didn’t really ask him to do much as he threw just 10 times for 55 yards and an INT. They also didn’t need him to, as Derrick Henry rushed for 219 yards and two touchdowns in their 17-10 win over Houston.

The Chiefs and their third-ranked run defense will compete much harder than the lowly Texans did last weekend and will try to hold Henry in check. On offense, Patrick Mahomes continues to try to prove that he’s the best pound-for-pound quarterback in the NFL week in and week out, and will once again be out for blood against the Titans.

Prediction & Pick

This one’s going to be a route. Like I said above, it’ll be over by halftime.

The Chiefs will win, they’ll cover, they’ll go over the total on their own, and they’ll have Tennessee fans on their hands and knees begging for Ryan Tannehill back.

Prediction: Chiefs 48 – Titans 17

Side: Chiefs -12.5

Total: OVER 46

