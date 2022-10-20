NFL Week Seven NFC Games to Watch – Betting Previews and Predictions

There are so many good games this weekend on the NFL slate, that I had to split them up into NFC and AFC picks of the week.

Between division rivalries and teams that are desperate to get back to winning ways, I couldn’t help but write about six games instead of three.

Below are my NFC Games to Watch for this Sunday, with odds from our exclusive wagering partners at BetOnline.ag. You can check out my AFC Games to Watch HERE.

Lions (1-4) @ Cowboys (4-2) – 1:00pm

Odds

Spread: Cowboys -7.5

Total: 49.5

Moneyline: Cowboys -327/Lions +272

Storylines

The Cowboys finally lost a game with Cooper Rush at the helm, which means it’s likely that Dak Prescott will be under center when the Lions come to Dallas this weekend. He was officially cleared to play this week.

Meanwhile, the Lions are coming off of their bye week, and will likely have offensive weapons D’Andre Swift, Amon-Ra St. Brown, and DJ Chark back at full strength just in time for Sunday. They’ll need it in what I predict will be a high scoring affair in Dallas.

Prediction & Pick

I think the Lions will get back to playing competitive football after the 29-0 beating they took from the New England Patriots in week five.

Dak, Dallas, and the Cowboys will win, but the Lions will cover and the total will go over.

Prediction: Cowboys 28 – Lions 27

Side: Lions +7.5

Total: OVER 49

Buccaneers (3-3) @ Panthers (1-5) – 1:00pm

Odds

Spread: Buccaneers -11

Total: 40

Moneyline: Buccaneers -505/Panthers +400

Storylines

Tom Brady has been catching some serious heat this week after attending Robert Kraft’s wedding, screaming at his offensive lineman, and losing to the Pittsburgh Steelers all in the span of 48 hours.

Rightfully so, I suppose, as the 45-year-old QB has been completely insufferable lately. Of course, he still has my respect as the greatest of all time and will probably use the hate to fuel his non-stop fire.

Brady’s lucky, as he has the perfect opponent to play against when everyone is against you: the current Carolina Panthers. The Panthers are by far the worst team in the NFL and are likely to trade away multiple players before the trade deadline. They’re a mess.

Prediction & Pick

Brady and the Bucs bounce back in a big way on Sunday afternoon. It won’t matter if it’s Baker Mayfield, Sam Darnold, PJ Walker, or Jake Delhomme under center for Carolina. Bucs win big.

Prediction: Buccaneers 28 – Panthers 10

Side: Buccaneers -11

Total: UNDER 40

Packers (3-3) @ Commanders (2-4) – 1:00pm

Odds

Spread: Packers -5.5

Total: 41.5

Moneyline: Packers -215/Commanders +185

Storylines

Speaking of quarterbacks going through an elongated midlife crisis, the Packers lost last weekend.

After losing to the Giants in London, they followed that up with a home loss vs. the Jets. Green Bay is now 3-3 and tied with the Falcons, Seahawks, and Rams for the last playoff spot in the NFC. It’s really been all downhill for this team ever since they traded Davante Adams this offseason.

As for their opponent, the Commanders, they don’t have much to write home about either. Quarterback Carson Wentz broke his finger is last Thursday’s win vs. the Bears, so they’ll now resort to Taylor Heinicke to start for them this weekend.

Prediction & Pick

Heinicke is always fun watch, but I think the Commanders are the perfect “get right” opponent for Green Bay this weekend.

Aaron Rodgers comes into Landover, MD with a vengeance, gets the win, covers the spread, and goes over the total on his own.

Prediction: Packers 42 – Commanders 17

Side: Packers -5.5

Total: OVER 41.5

