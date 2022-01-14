NFL Wild Card Round Expert Predictions | BetOnline All Access | NFL Picks Against the Spread | FULL Show

It’s NFL Wild Card weekend as this week is all about Pro Football. Drew Butler is joined by resident experts Anthony Casillas and Anthony Becht as they break down all the games for the coming Playoffs.

Can Joe Burrow and the Bengals win their first playoff game in 31 years? Will the Bills start the road to the Finals and can Tom Brady get back to the big dance once again and repeat as the Super Bowl Champion. That and much more with all the predictions and picks.

