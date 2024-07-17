Nike vs. Jaylen Brown?

In this edition of The Big 3 NBA Podcast, A. Sherrod Blakely, Gary Washburn, and Kwani Lunis discuss Jaylen Brown’s comments in Las Vegas regarding Nike, Derrick White, etc., in addition to the Celtics’ summer league squad which is coming off a convincing win over the Los Angeles Lakers and the much-talked-about Bronny James.

Join the conversation as Jaylen Brown’s feelings of being snubbed by Team USA due to Nike come to light, fueling his determination to prove himself. Dive into the Summer League action with insights on players like Neemias Queta, Drew Peterson, and JD Davidson, analyzing their strengths and areas for improvement. Discover how Bronny James faced challenges on the court, drawing comparisons and raising concerns about his readiness for the NBA. Explore contrasting narratives with Joe Mazzulla’s championship journey, emphasizing family, personal growth, and motivation in the competitive basketball landscape. Tune in for a dynamic blend of player analyses, personal reflections, and the highs and lows of the basketball world!

0:00 – Intro

4:28 – Jaylen’s Disappointment with Team USA Selection

6:11 – Need for Transparency in Team Selection

8:43 – Queta’s Consistent Summer Performance

10:23 – Queta’s Improvement in Summer League

12:32 – Peterson’s G League Performance

14:30 – Peterson’s Potential as Sam Hauser’s Successor

16:23 – Peterson’s development expectations

20:09 – JD’s court recognition

22:00 – JD’s summer league progress

23:38 – Signs of progress

26:13 – Crowd’s support for Bronny

32:51 – LeBron’s dream

39:00 – Bronny’s scrutiny

41:00 – Elevating basic plays

42:45 – Mental and skill challenges

44:18 – Lack of support

