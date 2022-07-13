N’Keal Harry traded, and top 10 players who could make the season special

On this episode of the Greg Bedard Patriots Podcast w/ Nick Cattles, Greg and Nick discuss N’Keal Harry getting traded and 10 players who could make New England’s season special.

TIMESTAMPS:

0:30 N’Keal Harry is finally traded

6:05 Now what at receiver … will anyone else be going?

10:15 Top 5 worst draft picks by Belichick

18:00 Top 10 players that need to step up for this season to be something

32:25 Cattles Corner: Bruins talk

38:05 BSJ member question of the day: Will Barmore have to make a 2nd year leap like Mac Jones?