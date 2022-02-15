No NBA Big Man Ran the Floor Like Robert Parish

Making the case for Robert Parish isn’t hard in my eyes. That saId, mine aren’t the only set of eyes passing judgement. As a matter of fact, every year that passes by, my eyes become far from 20/20 as to how the NBA Is now judged. As our core audience likes to point out, before the bubble my takes were fire but since, I’m been placed among the boomers of NBA analysts and as one of young fans likes to say when i complain, “you should hear what we say about Marv Albert and HUBEY Brown…”

HUBEY isn’t bad company but MARVelous might be a bit past his prime.

Anyway, instead of doing my usual “move n groove” highlights, I put these together with the intent of showing what made the Chief so invaluable to those 1980’s Celtics title holders. So, for all my young valentines out there, this was created with you (and Bobby Manning) in mind.

Main focus:

• positioning- Robert was a man among men. The oft accused not athletic Big Three still ranked among the best in rebounding and before Cedric Maxwell left, they were THE front line, unstoppable on o-boaRds (unless your name is Moses Malone).

• Endurance/durability- throughout his career he never missed more than a dozen or so games. His first 10 years? No less than 77 games (rookie year was low). At the tail end of the 14 seasons he spent in Boston, playoff injuries would plague him the deeper the C’s would go. Parish had a high threshold for pain and would often play until he couldn’t run.

• RUNNING! Bill Fitch ran the hell out of Chief during his first 3 seasons in Boston and Robert has recently told CLNS thaT he is thankful now for Coach Fitch telling him about utilizing his great mobility and speed to beat defenders up-court for layups. Parish is still widely regarded as one of the Associations best ever running big men.

• 2 Man Game… it’s basically extinct today but in the “old NBA” it was an art and an effective weapon against the best of opponents. No one played the 2-man game better than Robert Parish and Larry Bird. They perfected it and routinely punked opposing defenders with it. Parish told CLNS in 2021 that he developed an instinct for pick and roll basketball watching Rick Barry and Clifford Ray while Parish sat on the bench. Less than 4 seasons later Parish and Bird were blowing up Boston Garden at how well they ran pick and roll, slipping picks, give and goes… 2 man basketball. Man, I miss it.

• Shot blocker. Averaged 2 ish for career and he changed more shots than that.

• Lethal midrange jumper. That tee’d up, high arching rainbow 17 footer was just far enough out to have to guard him on the pop, the slip or the roll.

• Most players are hard to identify 1 (if that) patented, staple move. Parish had 3-4. He spun the baseline like a guard, popped high for a mini skyhook, swept through the lane with hook or reverse turn around that nearly hit the rafters. Oh, and he was a good free throw at around 78 for a career.

Now I do sound a little like Hubey. lol

Robert Parish was fun to watch and I’m blessed enough to say that i witnessed the middle to tail end of his career and whatever i missed, YouTube has caught me up. Robert is without question a all NBA center, just edging the top 10.

Where would you put Chief in you top 15 list?