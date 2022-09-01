Subscribe
Greg Bedard's Patriots Podcast

No shocking cuts should tell you something about Patriots roster

CLNS Media

On this episode of the Greg Bedard Patriots Podcast w/ Nick Cattles, Greg and Nick react to the Patriots 53-man roster following Tuesday’s cut down deadline.

TIMESTAMPS:

0:00 Intro

0:32 Cutdown day reaction

6:22 No shocking cuts should tell you something about Patriots roster

15:29 10 rookies on roster

20:36 Positions to be worried about?: CB, LB, OT

31:49 Positions Greg likes the most

39:47 Lil’Jordan Humphrey signs with the Patriots practice squad

40:29 Thoughts on Raiders game

44:22 Jimmy G becomes highest paid backup QB in NFL

52:13 Why does Greg go on Felger & Mazz?

