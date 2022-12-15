Sign Up Subscribe
Nothing learned in Patriots win over Cardinals

CLNS MediaBy 1 Min Read

On this episode of the Greg Bedard Patriots Podcast w/ Nick Cattles, Greg and Nick recap the Patriots 27-13 victory over the Cardinals and discuss why we learned nothing about New England after their win in Arizona.

TIMESTAMPS:

0:00 Nothing learned in win over Cardinals

3:15 Josh Uche is emerging

6:27 Bedard calls Patriots offensive approach pathetic

15:42 The Cardinals are NOT good

25:00 Marcus Jones is a 3 phase weapon

27:20 Patriots defense vs Cardinals

32:00 3 up/3 down

39:23 BSJ Bruins writer opening!

Check Greg’s coverage out over at www.bostonsportsjournal.com, for 39.99 on their annual plan. Not only do you get top-notch analysis of all the Boston pro sports, but if you’re a Patriots junkie — and if you’re listening to this podcast, you are — then a membership at BSJ gives you access to a ton of video analysis Bedard does on the coaches film, and direct access to him in weekly chats.

