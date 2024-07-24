Observations From Day 1 of Patriots Training Camp

Summer break is over, and the Patriots were back on the practice field for the first day of training camp. The dress code for this session was shorts and a T-shirt, part of an acclimation period over the next seven practices.

Head coach Jerod Mayo said all healthy players would participate today, which mostly appeared to be the case. Veteran starters Matthew Judon and Davon Godchaux were full participants despite their unhappiness with their respective deals. Jonathan Jones, Marcus Jones, Jahlani Tavai, and Marcellas Dial Jr. following extended absences. Offensively, Tyquan Thornton, Javon Baker, and Tyrone Wheatley Jr. were back on the field after missing the final day of mandatory minicamp.

DeMario Douglas didn’t appear to participate in team drills today, though he was active during warm-ups and position drills. His situation will be worth monitoring.

Alumni Rob Ninkovich and Ted Johnson were special guests at today’s practice, and owner Robert Kraft made his way onto the field early on. Antonio Gibson, who Mayo said should come off the non-football injury list “relatively soon,” watched in street clothes from the sidelines.

Here are my top takeaways from today’s practice.

Physically Unable to Perform

LG Cole Strange

WR Kendrick Bourne

LB Sione Takitaki

IOL Jake Andrews

RB Terrell Jennings

Non-Football Injury

RB Antonio Gibson

Did Not Participate

WR DeMario Douglas

Jalen Reagor Wins the Day

Jalen Reagor is primarily known for his role as a returner, but he was the offense’s most electric player today.

During 7-on-7 drills, Reagor blew past cornerback Azizi Hearn and caught a deep shot from Drake Maye with one hand. It was easily the play of the day and would’ve gone for a score.

Drops in the bucket 💧 pic.twitter.com/NduQAAoLEG — New England Patriots (@Patriots) July 24, 2024

Reagor followed that up with another catch on a go ball, winning late against Hearn on a throw from Zappe. The quarterback and receiver developed some chemistry late last season, logging a deep connection in each of the final three games.

Reagor has primarily been the 2nd-string “X” receiver behind Tyquan Thornton, but there appeared to be more of a rotation today. Between Thornton’s lack of production and a shaky day from Javon Baker, who dropped at least one pass and had a target broken up, the role is up for grabs. Stacking positive performances could help Reagor separate himself from the pack and prove he’s more than a specialist and gadget player.

Quarterbacks Air It Out

Today, the Patriots moved away from Red Zone work and focused more on early downs, opening the field and allowing quarterbacks to go downfield.

Jacoby Brissett remained the clear starter at quarterback, with Mayo calling him the most “pro-ready.” He had a rough start to team drills, forcing a cross-body throw to K.J. Osborn after facing immediate pressure. A trailing Jonathan Jones deflected the pass and was picked off by ball magnet Kyle Dugger. Brissett settled in after the gaff and looked like his usual, steady self. His best throw of the day was a seam throw to Austin Hooper, with Marte Mapu providing tight coverage against a double move.

Maye repped behind Bailey Zappe during warmups and position drills, but he was the top backup during 7-on-7s and 11-on-11s. From a processing standpoint, Maye had one of his best practices, taking what the defense gave him and avoiding bad decisions. His accuracy also seemed better on underneath throws in team drills.

My one gripe with Maye’s performance was his downfield accuracy, which was also inconsistent at UNC. He had missed short and behind on an out-n-up, threw a glance route behind his target, and may have led Ja’Lynn Polk a bit too far down the sideline. Even on his highlight-reel completion to Reagor, Maye’s ball placement forced an incredible adjustment from his receiver. Maye was also involved in a botched snap, but it’s impossible to know who was at fault from out vantage point.

I wouldn’t ring any alarm bells, as downfield chemistry takes time and chemistry, but it’s something to watch in future sessions.

Several Key Defenders Return

The first day of training camp marked the return of several key pieces on defense.

Matthew Judon and Davon Godchaux holding in this summer could’ve been a bad look for the new Patriots regime. But both players jumped right in on Wednesday and were fixtures in the top unit, with Judon often flanked on the opposite edge by Keion White.

Judon admitted he isn’t happy with his current deal and that it’s tough not to envy players getting new deals. But he followed that by saying he’s happy for his teammates and needs to focus on himself. The edge rusher also reiterated that he wants to retire as a Patriot, adding he values the locker room in New England, doesn’t want to be traded, and will play on his current deal.

Jonathan Jones and Marcus Jones’ returns added clarity to the cornerback rotation, one of the most hotly contested in camp. The elder Jones had an active day, causing an interception and smothering Ja’Lynn Polk on a throw to the sideline. Both Jon Jones and Alex Austin spent time opposite Christian Gonzalez, with Marcus Jones manning the slot in three-corner sets.

Jahlani Tavai also took the field for the first time this offseason, though he couldn’t make much of an impact in a pass-heavy practice. After practice, Tavai told reporters he wants to earn snaps in New England’s dime defense (6 defensive backs), which he only played in when Ja’Whaun Bentley was hurt last season. Tavai has made plays in coverage consistently over the past two seasons, so an increased role would make sense following his recent extension.

Right Tackle Shuffle Continues

A new right tackle candidate has entered the chat.

The Patriots’ search for their top-five offensive linemen continues, as Calvin Anderson was the latest starter on the right edge. After being held back by health issues last season, Anderson finally has a chance to carve out a starting role. He has the athleticism and intelligence to start in the league, but core strength and power could be areas of concern, especially on the right side of the line.

Caedan Wallace, who held down the spot on the final day of minicamp, was the top backup. Mike Onwenu, the starting right tackle during OTAs and the first minicamp practice, repped at right guard next to Anderson and Wallace.

Chukwuma Okorafor, Sidy Sow, and David Andrews remained constants, which is a positive sign for the rest of the unit. Linemen won’t get a real chance to prove themselves until the pads come on, so it will be interesting to see how the right tackle battle develops over the coming weeks.

Leftovers