Observations from Day 11 of Patriots Training Camp

☀️ Weather: Rain

👔 Dress Code: Shells

📋 Practice Script: Punt, Kickoff, 7-on-7 (Red Zone), 11-on-11, One-Minute, Ball Security

☑️ ATTENDANCE

The Matthew Judon saga took another twist in today’s practice. After taking the field in pads, then going through warm-ups, he briefly left the field before returning out of pads and watched practice. This was one of the less intense padded practices this summer, so Judon’s disappearance and lack odd participation was odd.

It’s notable that New England is a favorite to land 49ers receiver Brandon Aiyuk in a potential trade, though Judon hasn’t been mentioned in any reports. If the Patriots don’t plan to pay the 31-year-old edge rusher, including him in a deal for the 26-year-old Aiyuk makes sense. Jerod Mayo declined to speak about players on other teams, but he told reporters before practice that he and VP of football ops Eliot Wolf are “always trying to get the team better.”

The head coach also spoke to Kendrick Bourne this morning regarding his involvement in the Aiyuk trade talks. According to Mayo, “it was a good conversation,” and he “wanted to make sure he cleared the air” with the newly re-signed veteran. Bourne wasn’t present for warm-ups like he typically is but was seen on the field later in practice.

Tyquan Thornton worked on a stationary bike and stretched off to the side for most of team drills. After practice, he told reporters he’s dealing with a soft tissue injury, putting his status for Thursday’s game against the Panthers in doubt.

On the offensive line, Chukwuma Okorafor missed his third straight practice. Michael Jordan started at left guard instead of Sidy Sow, who did not participate in team drills and has been a staple at the spot. Michael Jordan replaced him. Caedan Wallace left the field with trainers at one point but returned shortly after. In positive news, Calvin Anderson shed the tape that’s covered his left foot in recent practices.

The Patriots’ defensive line was without Joshua Uche, who was once again limited despite being in pads. Trysten Hill was a full participant after leaving practice late yesterday and had a strip sack on Bailey Zappe.

In the secondary, Joshuah Bledsoe returned to the field after sitting out Monday. Jonathan Jones was on the field for warm-ups after suffering an injury late yesterday but didn’t participate in team drills.

Jaheim Bell participated in one-on-ones, but I didn’t notice him during team periods.

Joe Cardona did not participate in practice, which was hinted at when Tucker Addington was signed.

⛑️ Physically Unable to Perform

WR Kendrick Bourne

LG Cole Strange

LB Sione Takitaki

🫥 Absent

IDL Christian Barmore

🛑 Red Non-Contact

WR DeMario Douglas

🙅‍♂️ Limited / Did Not Participate

SAF Marte Mapu

CB Marcus Jones

OT Chukwuma Okorafor

ED Joshua Uche

WR Tyquan Thornton

LS Joe Cardona

LG Sidy Sow

🏃🏾‍♂️Returns

SAF Joshuah Bledsoe

🤕 Injuries

OT Caedan Wallace

📰 STORY OF THE DAY

Has Drake Maye Earned Starting Reps?

Drake Maye’s first two padded practices were rough. He was inaccurate, unsure of himself, and seemed miles away from competing for the top job. The rookie has done a 180 in the practices since, showing significant strides in processing and accuracy.

Maye dropped back-to-back dimes to the back of the end zone during low Red Zone 7-on-7s, first to Kayshon Boutte against Alex Austin, then to Jaheim Bell against Kyle Dugger.

He then went 4-5 during 11-on-11s, including three straight to Jalen Reagor and a sidearm completion with Brenden Schooler bearing down on a blitz. Maye’s only incompletion was a throwaway on his final dropback of the period.

The second offense was less efficient during a one-minute drill late in practice. First, the down count was reset after a contested throw to Javon Baker popped in the air and was picked by Marcellas Dial. This turnover was followed by a drop from Baker, a breakup where Azizi Hearn smothered JuJu Smith-Schuster, and a fumbled snap with Charles Turner at center. Maye gave Mitchell Wilcox a chance to convert on 4th & long, but Dell Pettus was tight in coverage and broke up the pass.

While far from the strongest ending for Maye, it highlighted why keeping him with backups could be counter-productive to his development. Between shallow line depth and below-average receiving talent, the rookie’s supporting cast has visibly held him back the past week.

This isn’t to say Maye is close to unseating Brissett, the clear leader and most pro-ready option in the quarterback room. But if the coaching staff is serious about creating competition, seeing what Maye looks like with starting-caliber talent before Week 1 feels like a necessity.

📈 STOCK UP

Vederian Lowe

The much-maligned tackle started his fifth straight practice, exceeding Wallace’s previous record. After struggling at right tackle earlier in camp, Lowe has been solid on the left and, for the most part, held up in protection against a stout defensive front.

With New England’s offensive line depth already being tested, Lowe’s availability and consistency could earn him a spot as a quality depth option on the blindside.

Dell Pettus

Pettus’ breakup against Mitchell Wilcox marked his third consecutive day getting his hands on a pass. The undrafted rookie also continued to bring a physical edge on run plays.

Marte Mapu has missed several practices, and Joshuah Bledsoe didn’t participate in team drills despite returning to the field today. If Pettus carries his recent momentum into the preseason, he could carve out more than just a spot on the practice squad.

📉 STOCK DOWN

Javon Baker

Javon Baker has struggled with consistency throughout the summer, particularly at the catch-point and near the sideline. The good has typically outweighed the bad, but that wasn’t the case in today’s session.

Baker nearly had a jaw-dropping, full-extension touchdown on an out route against Christian Gonzalez, but he failed to get both feet down. While the degree of difficulty was high, it continued a trend of the talented rookie not capitalizing on tougher Red Zone opportunities. Baker was also the target on Maye’s tipped interception and had a tough focus drop on the next play.

Down days happen as a rookie, so I’m not hitting the panic button. Isaiah Bolden, who’s faced Baker several times in one-on-ones, praised the receiver while speaking to reporters, calling the receiver a “smooth killer” and shifty route-runner.

Look for Baker to bounce back in the preseason opener.

Jacoby Brissett

As I mentioned in Maye’s section, Brissett is still the clear starter among quarterbacks. This has been most evident in end-of-half situations, where the veteran has regularly gotten his offense into scoring territory. Today, it was a one-minute drill where two slants to Douglas, a 4th & long conversion to K.J. Osborn, and a middle-field throw to Austin Hooper set up a field goal attempt.

While Brissett’s experience and poise helped him stand out in situational drills, this was one of his clunkier practices. He wasn’t on the same page as Hunter Henry and Osborn during low Red Zone 7-on-7s, which has been an anomaly in most camp practices. There were also odd misses on some pitch-and-catch throws, a fumbled snap from David Andrews, and a connection with Douglas during one-minute that would’ve gotten the receiver leveled by Jaylinn Hawkins.

Brissett has done a great job rebounding from subpar practices, I wouldn’t worry about this performance. He’ll have a chance to get right on Thursday, with Mayo confirming he’s expected to start at quarterback.

LEFTOVERS