Observations From Day 13 of Patriots Training Camp

☀️ Weather: Partly Cloudy

👔 Dress Code: Shells

📋 Practice Script: 7-on-7 (Red Zone) , 11-on-11 (Red Zone), 11-on-11

☑️ ATTENDANCE

⛑️ Physically Unable to Perform

WR Kendrick Bourne

LG Cole Strange

LB Sione Takitaki

🫥 Absent

IDL Christian Barmore

TE Hunter Henry

CB Shaun Wade

DL John Morgan III

🙅‍♂️ Limited / Did Not Participate

SAF Marte Mapu

CB Marcus Jones

CB Jonathan Jones

WR Tyquan Thornton

LS Joe Cardona

SAF Joshuah Bledsoe

Hunter Henry and Shaun Wade were new absences during today’s practice. Henry left late yesterday with an unknown injury, but Wade was a surprise after seemingly being a full participant yesterday.

Once again, Tyquan Thornton dressed but did not participate in team drills.

📰 STORY OF THE DAY

Drake Maye Flashes Despite Dominant Day for Defense

Defense ruled the day in a Red Zone-heavy padded practice, allowing just five touchdowns on 18 combined Red Zone snaps.

New England’s defense blew up a screen, Jahlani Tavai tipped a pass from Jacoby Brissett, and Mikey Victory smothered Javon Baker on a fade target from Drake Maye (though Jabrill Peppers had to coach up the rookie for missing an interception opportunity to celebrate). The defensive front also built a wall against the run.

For all the offense’s struggles, Drake Maye stood out with some eye-catching throws. He had back-to-back Red Zone touchdowns on anticipation throws to in-breakers. The first was a seed to Baker in the back of the end zone, with Marcellas Dial and Brenden Schooler closing in from opposite sides. The second went to Jaheim Bell against what looked like Cover 0. This continued a summer-long trend of Maye playing his best football in scoring territory. He also completed a crossing route to Jalen Reagor while on the move during 11-on-11s.

There is still a gap between Maye and Jacoby Brissett regarding leadership, experience, and operational consistency. However, since his third padded practice, the rookie has looked as good, if not better, in terms of accuracy. We’ll see if that translates to reps with the top unit tomorrow when the Eagles fly in for joint practice.

📈 STOCK UP

DeMario Douglas

DeMario Douglas was the Patriots’ top target for a second straight practice. He caught four passes on the day, including three from Brissett and one from Maye.

“Trying to get used to throwing to him, obviously, a little shorter than what I’m used to,” Brissett joked. “But he’s been making a lot of plays.”

No one has been able to consistently cover Douglas one-on-one, and his dynamic athleticism stands out when he’s running routes or putting a move on defenders. As expected, the slot receiver looks like the top dawg in New England’s receiving corps.

Ja’Lynn Polk

Ja’Lynn Polk made the catch of practice during the offense’s sole full-field period. Isaiah Bolden was right in his hip on a slot fade, but the receiver climbed the ladder, high-pointed a great ball from Joe Milton, and finished through contact.

Polk also had one of the offense’s few scores today, capitalizing on a pick play for a walk-in touchdown in the flat. He’s been one of the team’s most reliable pass-catchers all summer and is primed for a significant role following JuJu Smith-Schuster’s release.

📉 STOCK DOWN

Team Discipline

Penalties have been an issue for the Patriots’ offense this summer. Today, that continued with two false starts, including one in which Layden Robinson was pulled from a drill to run a lap.

The defense’s issues were more surprising. The group had to run laps for two infractions, including a full lap with players and coaches. Oshane Ximines also took a lap of his own. Alex Austin was also flagged for pass interference early in practice.

Jacoby Brissett

I’m being nit-picky here since there weren’t many players who stood out in a bad way, and Brissett was actually solid. His best throw went to Reagor in the back of the end zone, with Christian Gonzalez tight in coverage. The veteran also hit Reagor earlier in the same location on the third read of his progression.

While Brissett was far from bad today, he had multiple overthrows that didn’t seem intentional. Those missed stood out more in a Red Zone-focused practice.

📓 LEFTOVERS