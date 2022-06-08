Observations from Day 2 of Patriots Minicamp

On this episode of the Greg Bedard Patriots Podcast w/ Nick Cattles, Greg and Nick discuss observations from day two of Patriots minicamp on Wednesday.

TIMESTAMPS:

0:00 Mac Jones and his deep passes

4:50 More outside zone runs

11:25 Matt Patricia called plays in 11-on-11s, Joe Judge called 7s

13:52 Kendrick Bourne returns

17:05 Tre Nixon again stars at minicamp

19:10 Jonnu Smith had his best play as a Patriot

22:55 Belichick chatting with Utah State DC Ephraim Banda

24:25 Rapid fire minicamp questions