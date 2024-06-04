Observations From Day 3 of Patriots Open OTAs

The Patriots took the field on Tuesday for the third and final OTA session open to reporters. After focusing primarily on early-down plays in previous practices, today was heavy on Red Zone and 3rd downs where, as head coach Jerod Mayo put it, “you can really see the creativity of offensive coordinators.”

Drake Maye with a pair of low RZ throws, throwing on schedule to the back of the end zone before repping a scramble drill pic.twitter.com/By5KZV14Jc — Taylor Kyles (@tkyles39) June 4, 2024

Veterans have gotten the lion’s share of reps in previous practices, but rookies Drake Maye and Ja’Lynn Polk seemed to take on more prominent roles today. Mayo somewhat foreshadowed this when speaking to reporters before practice.

“We’re trying to move forward from the past. It’s not, ‘What have you done for me? What have you done in the past?’ It’s, “What have you done for me lately?’ Mayo explained. “That’s why we’re trying to continue to build that competitive nature amongst the team. But there are no depth charts. If you look out here today, you’ll see people that we consider starters rolling with a different group. So, I wouldn’t look too much into that.”

The head coach also outlined the team’s goals for OTAs, which will conclude later this week before next week’s mandatory minicamp.

“I think the biggest thing…is to learn, have a basic understanding of the fundamentals and the X’s and O’s, build camaraderie, and get out of here healthy. That’s the goal for the spring.”

There were no noticeable injuries during today’s session, but over a dozen players were absent. Additions to the already lengthy list included Mike Onwenu, Chukwuma Okorafor, Marcus Jones, Daniel Ekuale, and T.J. Luther, whose injury seems to coincide with the signing of recent tryout player David Wallis. Rookies Javon Baker and Marcellas Dial were present but did not participate, while Jahlani Tavai, Sione Takitaki, Jake Andrews, Ekuale, and Luther were on the field in street clothes.

Christian Barmore, Sidy Sow, Joe Milton, and Sam Roberts returned after missing or not participating in last week’s open practice.

Here are my top takeaways from the rest of today’s practice.

Friendly reminder: all observations should be taken with a grain of salt, as this stage in the offseason is more about growth than results.

Absences

ED Matthew Judon

RT Mike Onwenu

LT Chukwuma Okorafor

NT Davon Godchaux

CB Jonathan Jones

CB Marcus Jones

WR Kendrick Bourne

LG Cole Strange

LB Jahlani Tavai

LB Sione Takitaki

ED Joshua Uche

IOL Jake Andrews

OT Zuri Henry

WR T.J. Luther

Did Not Participate

WR Javon Baker

CB Marcellas Dial

Drake Maye’s Development Draws Praise

Maye showed several impressive flashes in last week’s practice, prompting questions about the first-rounder’s growth before today’s session.

Offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt, who Mayo said is “100%” involved in the quarterback’s development, detailed the strides he’s seen from Maye since the 21-year-old arrived in Foxboro.

“He’s taken everything from the classroom, everything from our individual periods, and he’s applying it to the team drills. He’s been impressive so far. The biggest things we’re working on with him right now, obviously calling plays from the huddle, which is new to a lot of these college guys, and then just playing in rhythm and in time with your feet, and that’s the biggest strides I’d say he’s made over the last few weeks.”

A unique element of Van Pelt’s offense is how quarterbacks are asked to put their left foot up in the shotgun, an unfamiliar stance for most passers, for better rhythm in the quick game. When asked what surprised him most about Maye, Van Pelt mentioned how quickly the quarterback has adapted to this new style, saying, “That’s a big change for a guy to come in and completely change the footwork, but we did it right away, and he’s embraced it.”

Van Pelt also praised Maye’s work ethic and the extra effort he’s put in behind the scenes with veteran Jacoby Brissett.

“We’re working normal off-season hours, so 12, 14 hours a day, the normal off-season hours. But those guys are around, man. I’ve seen them come out of the steam room together, Jacoby and Drake, at 7:30 at night. So they’re putting in the extra time. ”

Van Pelt did note that developing a young quarterback is a marathon, not a sprint, and that the team will take their time and do things the right way. That said, Maye looked like the top backup behind Brissett for the first time in open OTAs, a possible indication he’s gaining more faith from the coaching staff. With Mayo recently telling reporters he’d to have just three quarterbacks entering the summer, one has to wonder if Bailey Zappe’s time with the Patriots could be coming to an end.

Defense Dominates in Red Zone-Heavy Practice

When asked about Maye before practice, Mayo said the quarterback is “doing well” but acknowledged the reality that progress isn’t always linear.

“[Drake is] headed in the right direction. A lot of times, people think it’s this longitudinal, just straight line up to the top, and realistically, it’s up and down, up and down, up and down. But hopefully, you end up still – from left to right – going in the right direction.”

Today was more down than up for not just Maye, but the Patriots’ offense as a whole. With today’s practice heavily emphasizing low Red Zone work, where limited space creates a thin margin for error, the group was at a natural disadvantage for most of the session. This was obvious during 11-on-11, where Onwenu and Okorafor’s absences were glaring.

Judging offensive line execution can be risky before pads come on, but New England’s defense was bringing quick pressure on most dropbacks and blowing up plays. Receivers also struggled to get separation, even against projected backups. Brissett didn’t complete a single throw, with most passes sailing out of receivers’ reach. Maye and Zappe’s lone completions went for touchdowns, but Maye’s was on a screen, and Zappe’s was on a pass to the flat.

Things opened up during 7-on-7s, where Brissett connected with Hunter Henry for a pair of scores. The veteran passer beat tight coverage with an anticipation throw to DeMario Douglas and delivered a back shoulder dime to JaMycal Hasty at the front pylon. He also threaded the needle to La’Michael Pettway for one of the few highlights in an 11-on-11 period later in practice.

Maye, who looked like the top backup for the first time in open OTAs, also had more success with no pass rush. His first touchdown came on a corner route to JuJu Smith-Schuster against undrafted rookie Mikey Victor. The second was an impressive rep where Maye seemed to go through a couple of reads before delivering a sidearm dart to Douglas on the end-line.

Things went downhill for Maye later in practice. While practicing in the open field, he overthrew an open JuJu Smith-Schuster on a pass that was picked off by undrafted rookie Kaleb Ford-Dement. He seemed a bit shaken by the error and was fairly conservative after that point. He threw a second interception in another low Red Zone period but told reporters after practice it was a miscommunication. Maye read man and expected target Antonio Gibson to continue on his shallow crosser, but the back read zone and sat down, leading to a diving pick for Kyle Dugger.

As has been the case throughout OTAs, Brissett looked like New England’s clear starter and keeps the offense on schedule better than anyone else at the position. But despite Maye’s turnover and lack of consistency, the flashes are there, and this battle could get much more interesting come training camp this summer.

DeMario Douglas Pops Off

Pop Douglas was one of the Patriots’ few offensive bright spots in today’s practice. He looked like the unit’s best player, catching a touchdown from each of New England’s quarterbacks. When he wasn’t getting in tight spaces, he was making tough grabs through contact. He also forced and recovered a fumble on Dugger’s interception.

After practice, Maye said defenders “can’t guard him in a phone booth” and likened the electric slot receiver to Josh Downs, UNC’s best pass-catcher in 2022.

Drake Maye airing it out to Josh Downs Maye > Pop should probably be getting more buzz https://t.co/psN1AhN0Pq pic.twitter.com/2x9eaG7n5l — Taylor Kyles (@tkyles39) May 31, 2024

In a room full of possession receivers and unproven rookies, Douglas stands out as a consistent big-play threat who should thrive regardless of who’s under center this season.

Leftovers