Oddsmakers Say Bill Belichick is Unlikely to Break Don Shula’s All-Time Wins Record

The Patriots win over the Jets on Sunday was much needed. After losing to the Bears on Monday Night Football the week prior, New England needed to get themselves back in the win column.

It was also a massive win for Patriots coach Bill Belichick, who surpassed legend George Halas for second all-time in career coaching wins. He and his now 325 wins sit behind only Don Shula, who has 347.

At age 70, Belichick’s coaching days are certainly numbered, but I assume he wants to stick around to break the record.

Oddsmakers, however, think this is very unlikely. Our exclusive wagering partners at BetOnline.ag posted a prop bet asking if he will surpass 325 wins in his career, and the odds are not in his favor:

Will Belichick Break Shula’s All-Time Wins Record?

Yes +500

No -800

Like I said, I think it’s clear he wants the record. He even alluded to adding them all up when it’s all said and done:

We can talk about that when it’s over, add them up at the end here. But it’s good to come down and win. Happy for our team, and appreciate all the great players that we’ve had that won those games… Had a couple of them in the locker room there, besides our players — guys like McCourty and Slater – Mayo, Troy Brown, those guys won a lot of games for us, for me. Really, those are team wins.

Belichick is 22 games away from the record and, although he’d hate to hear this, this would be achievable with Tom Brady in about a season and a half.

Unfortunately, he doesn’t have Brady anymore, and is basically only able to rely on his own coaching to do the trick. He won 7 games with Cam Newton and 10 with Mac Jones over the last two seasons. If we meet roughly in the middle and say he can average eight wins per year, he’ll need to coach three more campaigns after 2022 to get the job done. If he makes the playoffs once or twice and can rattle off a couple more, then he can get there even sooner.

Given how much of a historian of the game Belichick is, I think he will stick around long enough to break the record. “Yes” at +500 seems like a great futures bet to hold onto.

