Offense Competitions HEATING UP on Day 17 of Patriots Camp

FOXBORO — Taylor Kyles and Mike Kadlick of CLNS Media bring you a practice report from Gillette Stadium, where the Patriots just completed Day 17 of camp. After Jerod Mayo said this morning that he still doesn’t know who his QB1 is, Drake Maye continued to apply pressure on Jacoby Brissett for the starting job. Layden Robinson got some starting reps, and Chad Ryland gained some ground in the kicking contest.

😮 Multiple QBs make wow throws 🦵🏻 Kicker competition gets interesting 🤔 Could a rookie revolution be coming in Foxboro? My quick thoughts from a lighter day 17 of #Patriots training camp 📝: https://t.co/TmxnitlWTQ pic.twitter.com/Fvv6Mb9BsU — Taylor Kyles (@tkyles39) August 19, 2024

