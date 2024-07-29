Jayson Tatum Sits in First Olympic Game

If you watched the first Team USA Men’s Basketball Game against Serbia it may have or may not have been a shock that Jayson Tatum did not see the court. Team USA battled and came away with a 110-84 win over Nikola Jokic and Serbia thanks to the offensive display of previously injured Kevin Durant and LeBron James.

Was Tatum hurt? Was he sick? Or did Steve Kerr just not want to play him? All of these rumors circulated the internet after each quarter went by that Jayson Tatum didn’t leave the bench.

On this episode of the Bob Ryan & Jeff Goodman NBA Podcast, Bob and Gary Tanguay discuss KD and Lebron’s Olympic swan song, Tatum getting a rest and Derek White being a coach’s dream. Bob also tells the story of the U.S. women’s basketball team in 1992 and 1996.

“I just look at this as Lebron and Durant’s swan song and maybe Steph too. Good for them. I hope they enjoy it, they deserve it. They’re gonna win the gold medal and if this is like a moment of international appreciation for those two or three guys that’s great,” said Gary Tanguay on the latest episode of the Bob Ryan and Jeff Goodman Podcast.

Bob Ryan covered the men and women in the 1992 Olympics. While Team USA’s women’s basketball team was favored to win the gold medal, the Soviet Union gave them trouble.

“[The Soviet Union] was up against the favorite Americans and they put on a clinic, a clinic of dissection on offense. They just played a magnificent game and beat the USA team…and shocked the basketball world,” said Bob Ryan.

Ryan recalls being inspired by the level of competition and this game was one of his all-time Olympic highlights showcasing the tremendous level of women’s basketball around the world.

Listen to their latest thoughts on Team USA at the Olympics along with personal stories about being there on the latest episodes of The Bob Ryan and Jeff Goodman Podcast.

