On Cs-Dubs rematch and whether Boston has exorcised finals demons

If there is an elephant left in the room that is the Boston Celtics’ 2022-23 campaign, it is the sting of their loss to the Golden State Warriors in the 2022 NBA Finals — and the prospect of ending up facing them again in the final round of the 2023 postseason.

While it might not be true anymore that the Dubs are living in the heads of the Celtics’ roster collectively after their hot start in the first half of this season, their only showdown thus far ending so badly — and familiar — for Boston suggests it very well could still be the case. Now, with the Celtics set to square off with the Dubs on their home court of TD Garden for the second and final time this season, will we see a Boston squad that has exorcised their finals demons? Or will we see the veteran savvy and elite play of Golden State stymying the Cs once again?

Trending Celtics Get Seventh Straight Win as Tatum Drops 51 Points

To talk it over, we brought in our in-house expert from our USA TODAY sister site Warriors Wire, editor Tommy Call III.

Join your usual hosts as we dive deep into everything Dubs-Cs, as well as recent excellence from Jayson Tatum, Boston’s injury woes, and whether we’d prefer to see a shift in thinking about what to do at the 2023 NBA trade deadline among other issues.

