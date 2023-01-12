Panthers Request to Interview Patriots LB’s Coach Jerod Mayo for their Vacant Head Coaching Position

In what is without a doubt the most crucial offseason the Patriots have had since the departure of Tom Brady, it’s looking like their coaching staff will look plenty different heading into next season.

Not only will there likely be wholesale changes on the offensive side of the ball, but it’s looking like there could be some shuffling on the defense as well.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Carolina Panthers have requested to interview Patriots linebackers coach Jerod Mayo for their vacant head coaching position.

While Frank Reich, Steve Wilks, and Jim Caldwell have already interviewed for the position – Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson is the favorite to land the job according to BetOnline.ag. Here’s a look at the top of their list:

Panthers Next Head Coach

Ben Johnson +450

/Steve Wilks +500

Shane Steichen +550

Jim Caldwell +700

Ken Dorsey +800

Frank Reich +800

Interestingly enough, Jerod Mayo isn’t even on BetOnline’s list as of now.

Mayo has interviewed in Denver, Las Vegas, and Philadelphia over the last several seasons – and according to Fox Sports’ Jay Glazer, “blew the Eagles out of the water,” before they decided to go with Nick Sirianni.

The chance to interview Mayo for his coaching services has also been requested by the Cleveland Browns, who have reached out to him regarding their vacant Defensive Coordinator position.

If Mayo were to leave New England, it would likely leave them with Steve Belichick to be the main man on the defensive side of the ball… or would it?

Matt Patricia is still on staff and is unlikely to be outright fired for his job with the offense this season. It wouldn’t be a shock to see him move back to his original coaching side of the ball – where he won two Super Bowls as the Patriots defensive coordinator.

Whichever direction they go, it’s looking like it’s “pay up or shut up” time for New England in the Jerod Mayo department. The former linebacker has been very transparent about his desire to eventually be a head coach in the NFL – and he looks to be on track to get there.

