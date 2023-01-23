Patrice Bergeron At His Best & Jeremy Swayman Hitting His Stride

Conor Ryan of Boston.com and Evan Marinofsky of New England Hockey Journal discuss Example No. 809 of the greatness of Patrice Bergeron. The guys discuss his future as well. Plus, Conor and Evan dive into Jeremy Swayman’s game of late and Brandon Carlo’s injury.



1:00 – Evan recommends a sweater change

4:30 – Patrice Bergeron’s leadership has been on display

7:00 – This team is playing for Bergeron

14:00 – Jeremy Swayman has found his groove

20:00 – Bruins could use a depth RD at the Trade Deadline

Presented by BetOnline