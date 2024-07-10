Should the Patriots Trade Matthew Judon?

Taylor Kyles and Mike Kadlick from CLNS Media team up with DraftKings and NBC Sports Boston’s Claudia Bellofatto to discuss the current contract situation with Matt Judon.

AFC East reporter for FOX Sports, Henry McKenna reported Matthew Judon has asked for a new contract and the Patriots have made an offer, according to a source close to the situation. But they are not currently close to agreeing to a new deal.

The two sides are running out of time to reach a new deal before the start of training camp.

According to WBZ Sports:

“Judon is entering the final year of the four-year, $54.5 million contract that he signed with New England as a free agent in 2021. He is set to make $6.5 million in 2024, which makes him a prime candidate for an extension, but Judon has expressed doubt about receiving one from the Patriots on social media.”

In a post on X, a fan tweeted at Judon saying, “If the @Patriots don’t give @man_dammn an extension this season we’re [expletive].. pay the man what he wants, we want a solid defense.”

Judon replied to the comment saying, “Ion think that’s about to happen.”

The linebacker has stated numerous times that he wants to finish his career in New England.

“This is the ground floor of this new regime, new era, new rebuild, rookie coach, rookie quarterback, etc. If you see Judon as Eliot Wolf and company in the personnel department, if you see Judon as a part of the rebuild in 25 and beyond, then extend him. If you don’t, you might as well get something for him on the trade market,” said CLNS Media’s Mike Kadlick.

Matthew Judon is a 4-time Pro Bowler and in his eight seasons in the NFL has 251 solo tackles, 118 assists, 66.5 sacks, and 4 fumble recoveries.

Patriots Content Brought to you by….

💰 Prize Picks – PrizePicks.com/CLNS

Download the app today and use code CLNS for a first deposit match up to $100!

🎫 Gametime – https://gametime.co

Take the guesswork out of buying NBA tickets with Gametime. Download the Gametime app, create an account, and use code CLNS for $20 off your first purchase. Download Gametime today. Last minute tickets. Lowest Price. Guaranteed. Terms apply.