Why Analytics say the Patriots will likely go 7-10

On this episode of Pats Interference, Andrew Callahan is joined by Aaron Schatz, the godfather of football analytics, creator of DVOA and Chief Analytics Officer at FTN Fantasy as he returns to run down why his mean win projection for the Patriots is 7.1.

“This is not the definitive projection, it’s within kinda the middle of the bell curve here… It’s equally likely seemingly they might be eight and nine as they could be six and 11 and below,” said Andrew Callahan on the latest episode of the Pats Interference Podcast.

Aaron Schatz touches upon the pressure that is on Drake Maye to perform, knowing that rookie quarterbacks rarely succeed with average teams. The receiver and offensive line group for New England are obvious areas of weakness when it comes to this roster.

“You can’t expect a rookie quarterback to be good. That’s why we’re low on Chicago than the conventional wisdom, that’s why we’re lower on Indianapolis, cause Anthony Richardson is effectively a rookie…and if Drake Maye plays you can’t expect him to be good,” said Aaron Schatz.

Schatz shares nuggets from his 20th Football Almanac previewing the NFL seasons and what he expects from Drake Maye. All that, and much more on the latest episode of Pats Interference!

Timeline:

00:00 – Intro

04:00 – NFL official rankings critique

06:15 – Patriots’ win projection

07:30 – Patriots’ offensive projection

09:55 – PrizePicks

11:39 – Reasons for optimism

13:00 – Reasons for pessimism

16:57 – Receiving core

18:59 – Jonathan Jones success

21:09 – GameTIme

22:33 – Patriots’ Versatile Defense

25:01 – Mayo’s Coaching Impact

