Recapping Day 1 of Patriots Training Camp

Day one of Patriots Training Camp is underway and Alex Barth and Brian Hines go live to recap all that went on. Who stood out? Who needs improvement? What do we expect for tomorrow?

It was a lowkey first day as described by Brian Hines. No real battles when it comes to starting jobs or decisions made, but there was still plenty of action.

There were some significant changes between Jerod Mayo’s first day of training camp as opposed to Bill Belichick. Mayo did not have his team in the red zone as Belichick would have traditionally done on day one. The team remained within the 20’s and focused mainly on early down work.

“Today was a lot of like short passes, they weren’t really pushing the ball that much. Now Drake Maye had one that we’ll get too which was kinda the play of the day…but it was a lot of the short game, like Jacoby just felt fine… That’s kinda what your gonna get from Jacoby, there’s gonna be some good there’s gonna be a few hiccups there,” said Brian Hines on the latest episode of Patriots Beat.

Other Patriots news came out of Patriots Training Camp Day 1 including Matthew Judon setting the record straight on his contract dispute. The linebacker stated in a post-practice press conference, “I’ve signed the deal, my signature is on it, so I’ve got to play on it. Would I like to? No. Do I think that’s my value? No.”

For rookie quarterback Drake Maye, his first day of training camp saw him thrown right into the fire.

“I didn’t think he would come out and totally be in his shell, but he’s a rookie it’s his first practice, you wonder is he gonna dip the toe in? No he cannon-balled in the deep end…and that comes with mixed results. He had a couple passes knocked down. He had a couple balls that were overthrown one of them was caught the ball to Jalen Reagor,” said Alex Barth.

Drake Maye was filled with energy on day one. His mentality appeared to be that he is not looking to get ready behind a veteran starting quarterback but instead to compete for the starting position.

