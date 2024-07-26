Patriots Offense Struggles at Training Camp

The first two days of Patriots training camp are done but one negative component of last year’s team that still remains is the offensive struggles.

On the latest episode of the Greg Bedard Patriots Podcast, Greg Bedard and Nick Cattles outline what has happened over the first two days of New England’s training camp, especially the poor offensive performance on day two.

“Overall I wanna say that it’s obvious that the Patriots coaching staff is taking sort of a slow, methodical approach to things,” said Greg Bedard regarding the first few days of training camp.

This slow build up until the team gets into the pads is typical for the Patriots even when the team was still under the direction of former head coach Bill Belichick.

Despite the slow start, the offensive issues are glaring. Bedard referred to the offense as “decent” on day one but “horrendous” on day two.

While not the worst training camp performance Bedard has seen from the Patriots, he does want to see some level of competition amongst those in similar positions.

“From the players, they realize there is a long ways to go. This is just the first couple of days getting their feet wet,” said Greg Bedard on the latest episode of The Greg Bedard Patriots Podcast.

Other notable takeaways from the first days of training camp include the apparent hold-in status of defensive tackle Davon Godchaux. The DT didn’t have a helmet on, was in a sweatshirt and was just standing around not doing much of anything in the midst of a contract dispute.

One positive note that was taken out of training camp is the personal connection that new head coach Jerod Mayo has with each of his players. Mayo reportedly knows each and every player on his roster and does a great job of connecting with them on an individual level.

Listen to all there is to know about the first few days of Patriots training camp on the latest episode of The Greg Bedard Patriots Podcast.

