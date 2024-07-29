Patriots Training Camp Day 4

FOXBORO — CLNS Media’s Taylor Kyles and Mike Kadlick go LIVE right from Patriots training camp to recap Day 4 of practice.

Demario Douglas has been sidelined due to a hand injury thus far during training camp, but plans to make a full recovery and be okay. In addition to injury updates from Douglas, the WR appeared motivated to prove doubters wrong after the Patriots WR’s were ranked as the worst in the NFL.

“Everybody right now,” Douglas said. “Everybody is stepping up. I can’t point one person out. I feel like everybody is stepping up and playing different positions. … (The low rankings) motivated me, for sure, and I’ve seen it motivate others too. I feel like if the younger guys feel that way, it’s going to do nothing but motivate us too. It’s going to be good,” said Demario Douglas according to NESN.

The Patriots have faced tough criticism after a disappointing 2023 season. One bright spot for New England out of training camp is the growth of WR Javon Baker.

“Baker I think has just been the most dominant. Like we’re talking a guy who’s mossed defenders three different times, had some clear wins out here,” said Taylor Kyles on Patriots Daily.

Although the WR’s showed promise on Day 4 of Patriots training camp, the QB’s had a shaky day. Jacoby Brissett and Drake Maye both had an up and down day.

Drake Maye’s accuracy has much improved and the arm strength has always been there. A couple of overthrows hindered his performance along with ball placement. There is lots of potential with Maye however, with some deep throws to young receivers standing out.

“[Maye’s] a very aggressive passer. I think if there were more downfield opportunities he would at least be trying them. But you also see in his college tape that he’s a pretty good decision maker, where if it’s not there he picks his spots pretty wisely and is okay going underneath if that’s what the defense gives him,” said Taylor Kyles.

Taylor Kyles and Mike Kadlick keep you up to date with the latest Patriots training camp news!

Timeline:

0:00 – Intro

2:51 – Demario Douglas update

4:56 – Javon Baker SHINES

6:11 – Housekeeping updates

7:30 – Shaky Quarterback performance

9:31 – Drake Maye’s accuracy

12:09 – No egregious mistakes

14:04 – Offensive line consistency

15:19 – Offensive line strategy

16:37 – Jalen Reagor’s role

19:00 – Receiver performance analysis

20:25 – Roster spot competition

22:14 – Alex Austin’s performance

24:40 – Secondary concerns addressed

26:49 – Kicking competition analysis

28:15 – Quarterback three competition

29:50 – Anticipation for physicality

Patriots Daily is presented by:

Gametime! Take the guesswork out of buying NBA tickets with Gametime. Download the Gametime app, create an account, and use code CLNS for $20 off your first purchase. Download Gametime today. Last minute tickets. Lowest Price. Guaranteed. Terms apply. Go to https://gametime.co !

Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices