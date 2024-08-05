Breaking Down Scott Peters’ Strike System w/ Owen Riese

Scott Peters begins his first season with the New England Patriots as their offensive line coach after spending four seasons coaching in the NFL.

Peters began his coaching career in the NFL in 2020 as the assistant offensive line coach for the Cleveland Browns.

On this episode of Patriots Daily, CLNS Media’s Taylor Kyles is joined by Owen Riese, an assistant offensive lineman coach at UW-Platteville and assistant director of college scouting at the Shrine Bowl, to break down Scott Peters’ strike system, which has drawn universal praise from Patriots offensive linemen.

“Its a very interesting way basically another form of communication to simplify the process of battling defensive lineman and pass protection,” said CLNS Media’s Taylor Kyles on the latest episode of The Patriots Daily Podcast.

The Patriots offense is centered around an outside zone scheme that offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt has implemented.

Owen Riese details exactly how the strike system works from the individual codes for sets, strikes and counters.

“Just from my experience this has been easier to translate easier to communicate with the players mid game,” said Owen Riese.

Listen to The Patriots Daily Podcast to hear more about what to expect with Scott Peters’ strike system this upcoming season.

