What We’ve Learned at Patriots Camp w/ Mike Giardi

Boston Sports Journal’s Mike Giardi returns to the show to break down Drake Maye’s start to training camp and what comes next, Matt Judon’s hold-in, possible trade scenarios, how the Patriots will replace Christian Barmore, surprise camp performers, disappointments and more.
“Keion White. It’s not a play, it’s not a day, it’s not a position, it’s not a unit. It’s a player. This dude is ready to destroy every single thing in front of him. I’m talking about that as an edge setter against the run. I’m talking about him as a pass rusher on the interior. I’m talking about one on ones where you might as well just exit stage left anytime you’re across from him,” said Andrew Callahan on the latest episode of Pats Interference.
Callahan discusses how Keion White is ready for his breakout year. White was drafted in the second round of the 2023 NFL draft with the 46th overall pick by the Patriots. The defensive end out of Georgia Tech played in 16 games last season and had four starts, recording 26 tackles and 1 sack.
Among other up and coming players that have stood out during Patriots camp is Caedan Wallace.
The rookie tackle out of Penn State left practice this past Thursday with an injury but returned shortly after.
