Late-Stage Free Agent Signings for the Patriots

The offseason is flying by, and that leaves the Patriots with questions regarding how many roster moves they will make before the start of training camp. Who will New England target ?

The Patriots just recently released guard Ryan Johnson and signed former UFL OL Liam Fornadel. The guard played for the DC Defenders for the past two seasons and was known as a “highly-versatile” player for the team and played a “critical role” to the team’s success, according to Boston.com

On the latest episode of the Patriots Beat podcast, Alex Barth and Brian Hines talk about the concerns the Patriots still have with their offensive line and the veteran free agents that are still available that New England may pickup.

“They’re not quite panicking, but I think scrambling is a fair term,” said Alex Barth in regards to where the Patriots stand in terms of their offensive line on the latest episode of the Patriots Beat Podcast.

Amongst the names still out there that the Patriots could sign, the veteran route that the Patriots might go leaves them in trouble. A minimum contract for players like David Bakhtiari from Green Bay, D.J. Humprhies from Washington, and Justin Pugh from the Giants are all veterans who the Patriots could sign.

While these veterans won’t be stellar pickups for the Patriots, they provide experience at the OL that New England desperately needs.

