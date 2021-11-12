Patriots 2021 Midseason Awards

Tanya Ray Fox is the host of the Almost Shameless Podcast and news editor for FS1’s daily shows.

The New England Patriots have played nine games in this new 18 week season and so it’s time for the Almost Shameless Podcast to hand out some midseason awards to celebrate the 2021 thus far!!

2:45 — First Tanya quickly touches on a few of the biggest stories of the week, including Odell Beckham Jr. signing with the Rams over the Patriots (among others), Cam Newton landing back with the Panthers and the Ravens losing a very bizarre game to the Dolphins

7:08 — Tanya hands out the awards for the best offensive, defensive, special teams, rookie and comeback players on the Patriots through the first half of the season. She also gives out some bonus team awards for best loss and best win of the year so far.

You can also listen and Subscribe to Almost Shameless on iTunes, Spotify, Stitcher or wherever you listen to podcasts. You can also watch Almost Shameless on YouTube.

Follow on Twitter and Instagram @tanyarayfox and @shamelesstrf. Almost Shameless with Tanya Ray Fox is powered by BetOnline.ag. Head to the website or use your mobile device to Sign Up today to receive your 50% Welcome Bonus on your first deposit! Don’t forget to use our Promo Code: CLNS50 to receive your bonus.